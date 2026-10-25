Taylor caught all five of his targets for 62 yards and two touchdowns while adding a two-point conversion in Sunday's 28-25 loss to the Dolphins.

Taylor bookended the scoring for the Jets. He got New York on the board with a 13-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter and rounded out the scoring in the fourth with a 12-yard touchdown reception and the ensuing two-point conversion. The 2025 second-round pick entered Sunday's action with just one touchdown in 17 career regular-season appearances, but Taylor posted the best performance of his young career while outplaying 2026 first-round pick Kenyon Sadiq, who had just one catch for six yards. Taylor will continue to face competition for targets from Sadiq, as well as the wide receiver trio of Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper and Adonai Mitchell, in Week 8 against the Raiders.