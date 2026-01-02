Coach Aaron Glenn said Friday that Taylor (neck) won't play in the Jets' season finale against the Bills.

The same applies to Jelani Woods (hamstring), which leaves Jeremy Ruckert and Stone Smartt as the 3-13 Jets' top available tight ends this weekend. Taylor, who last played in Week 14, thus finishes his rookie campaign with 44 catches for 369 yards and a TD (on 65 targets) in 13 regular-season contests. Looking ahead, the 2025 second-rounder should maintain his key role in the Jets offense next season, but look for plenty of personnel changes this offseason in terms of the team's skill positions.