Taylor (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Taylor, who last saw game action in Week 14, will thus target a potential return to action in the Jets' season finale next weekend when the team faces the Bills in Week 18. In Taylor's continued absence, Jeremy Ruckert, Stone Smartt and Jelani Woods will handle TE duties against New England. In New York's Week 16 loss to New Orleans, Smartt was the busiest of the trio, catching all five of his targets for 34 yards, while Ruckert caught two of his three targets for 14 yards and Woods didn't record a catch (on two targets).