Jets' Matt Forte: Absent from first practice of week
Forte (toe) wasn't spotted on the field in advance of the Jets' first practice of the week Wednesday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
The Jets should issue a formal report later Wednesday on Forte's level of involvement in the team's first practice of the week, but his suspected absence isn't the most encouraging of signs regarding his status for Sunday's date with the Browns. While Forte was sidelined in the Week 4 win over the Jaguars, Bilal Powell absorbed the bulk of the work at running back, taking the field for 46 of the Jets' 70 offensive snaps and accumulating 190 total yards and a touchdown on 25 touches.
