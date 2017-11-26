Jets' Matt Forte: Active for Week 12

Forte (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles labeled Forte a game-time decision for the contest after the running back turned in just one limited practice this week, so it's not a given that the veteran will take on a normal snap count Sunday. In his four appearances since returning from a two-game absence due to the same injury, Forte is averaging 8.5 carries and 5.7 receptions. Both of those figures could see a reduction in Week 12, in which case Bilal Powell and Eljiah McGuire would handle larger roles in the Jets' offensive game plan.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop