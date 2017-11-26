Jets' Matt Forte: Active for Week 12
Forte (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Jets head coach Todd Bowles labeled Forte a game-time decision for the contest after the running back turned in just one limited practice this week, so it's not a given that the veteran will take on a normal snap count Sunday. In his four appearances since returning from a two-game absence due to the same injury, Forte is averaging 8.5 carries and 5.7 receptions. Both of those figures could see a reduction in Week 12, in which case Bilal Powell and Eljiah McGuire would handle larger roles in the Jets' offensive game plan.
