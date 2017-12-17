Jets' Matt Forte: Active for Week 15

Forte (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Forte was held out of practice throughout the week due to the knee injury, which has slowed him since the beginning of November. It appears skipping the practices afforded Forte some much-needed maintenance, however, as the Jets will clear him to play his fourth consecutive game. Though the unproven Bryce Petty's entry into the starting role could result in the Jets relying on a run-centric attack that also included more low-risk throws to the team's cadre of tailbacks, Forte's place in a backfield committee that also includes Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire will continue to limit his fantasy upside. Forte hasn't logged more than 40 snaps in any of his past six appearances, limiting him to no more than 96 scrimmage yards in any contest.