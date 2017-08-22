Jets' Matt Forte: Aiming to play Saturday

Forte (hamstring) expects to play in Saturday's preseason game in Buffalo, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. "That's my goal," Forte said Tuesday. "I don't know what the coaches' plan is, but that's my plan."

On Tuesday, Forte was a participant in team drills for the first time this month, implying that he's past his Grade 1 hamstring strain. However, declarations from players should be taken with a grain of salt, as he seemed to reference with the "coaches' plan" comment. His activity level in advance of the Jets' next exhibition may shed more light on his ability to suit up and handle game reps, during which he would continue the competition with Bilal Powell for top dog in the backfield.