Jets' Matt Forte: Announces retirement from NFL

Forte (knee) announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday in a statement released to SportsSpectrum.com.

Though he indicated earlier this month that he intended to play in 2018, Forte has apparently reconsidered his future in football and will call an end to a productive 10-year career. Forte's decision to step away from the NFL frees up $3 million in salary-cap space for the Jets during the upcoming season, while also sparing the organization of having to cut him ahead of the start of the new league year March 14. The 32-year-old saw his effectiveness wane in his two seasons in New York while battling knee issues but has generally been one of the NFL's top three-down backs since entering the league as a second-round pick of the Bears in 2008. Forte, a two-time Pro Bowl honoree, retires with career marks of 9,746 rushing yards, 554 receptions, 4,672 receiving yards and 75 touchdowns over 146 regular-season contests.