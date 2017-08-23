Jets' Matt Forte: Completes another practice

Forte (hamstring) made it through Wednesday's practice without any setbacks, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports.

After being held out of team drills for three weeks, Forte has now logged consecutive full practices without incident. He expects to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Giants, though he did acknowledge that the final decision will be made by the coaching staff. He also said he's surprised how long the recent injury lingered, as it was merely a Grade 1 hamstring strain, which means there wasn't a tear in the muscle. Forte said the recovery unexpectedly took almost as long as when he suffered a partial tear in his hamstring last year. Regardless, he seems to be back at full health with plenty of time to prepare for Week 1, when he and Bilal Powell figure to work in a timeshare against the Bills.