Jets' Matt Forte: Contributes 52 total yards in Week 8 loss

Forte rushed four times for seven yards and secured six of seven targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Falcons.

The veteran back was essentially an afterthought in the ground game, but he was able to draw even with Robby Anderson for the team led in receptions while also establishing a high-water mark in targets. Forte has yet to see double-digit carries in a game this season, but he's remained very effective in the passing game, especially over the last three games. The 31-year-old has 19 receptions for 145 yards over that span, rendering him a viable option in PPR formats despite his modest role in the ground attack. He'll look to beef up his numbers versus the Bills in a Week 9 Thursday night matchup.