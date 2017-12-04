Jets' Matt Forte: Contributes 91 total yards in win
Forte (knee) rushed 15 times for 58 yards and brought in all three targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Chiefs.
Forte was solid through both the ground and air, averaging just under 4.0 yards per carry while also logging his first receiving touchdown of the season. It was only the third game with double-digit carries for Forte, with all of those instances having notably come over the last trio of contests. The usual concern that would be expressed over a 31-year-old tailback's workload at this stage of the season thus doesn't really apply in this case, which could bode well for Forte's workload and production over the balance of the campaign. He'll look to put together another solid effort against the Broncos in Week 14.
