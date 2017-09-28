Jets' Matt Forte: Does not practice Thursday

Forte (toe) was listed as a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Forte is trending in the wrong direction as Sunday's game against the Jaguars approaches. If he misses the contest, Bilal Powell would likely see an increased workload in the Jets' Week 4 backfield, with Elijah McGuire next up for carries and newcomer Travaris Cadet a candidate to suit up for a reserve role.