Jets' Matt Forte: Does not practice Thursday
Forte (toe) was listed as a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Forte is trending in the wrong direction as Sunday's game against the Jaguars approaches. If he misses the contest, Bilal Powell would likely see an increased workload in the Jets' Week 4 backfield, with Elijah McGuire next up for carries and newcomer Travaris Cadet a candidate to suit up for a reserve role.
More News
-
Week 4 streaming options
Look, nobody's lineup is perfect. Let Heath Cummings fill in those gaps you've got at QB, TE,...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Start all Broncos and Bengals? Sit all Raiders and Redskins? We break down the AFC home games...
-
NFL DFS Week 4: Avoid Julio
DFS pro Mike McClure says Julio Jones should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...
-
Week 4 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 4? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
What you missed: TNF injury updates
Jordan Howard and Randall Cobb have both been battling injuries, but it looks like they'll...