Jets' Matt Forte: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Forte (knee) did not practice Wednesday.

Forte logged 26 yards on 10 carries in this past Sunday's 35-27 loss to the Panthers, while seeing 29 snaps on offense compared the 23 Bilal Powell saw and 18 Elijah McGuire was on the field for. With no reported setbacks in the contest, Forte's absence Wednesday could well be maintenance-related, a notion that would be supported by his return to practice, in any capacity, Thursday.