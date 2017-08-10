Jets' Matt Forte: Doubtful for preseason opener

Forte (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Titans, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.

It's extremely unlikely the Jets put their 31-year-old RB with a balky hamstring at risk during a meaningless exhibition game, so he's essentially all but ruled out. On the bright side, Forte participated in individual drills Thursday, according to Darryl Slater of The Star-Ledger, so it shouldn't be much longer until he's practicing in full.