Jets' Matt Forte: Efficient in Oakland

Forte gained 53 yards on nine carries and 38 yards on four receptions (four targets) in Sunday's 45-20 loss to the Raiders.

Forte was far more productive than Bilal Powell, who had six carries for 13 yards and zero catches on two targets. Elijah McGuire also got involved with six carries for 29 yards and a catch for seven yards, getting most of his work while Oakland was only leading by one or two scores. It was actually Forte who thrived in garbage time, with 52 of his 91 yards coming on one fourth-quarter drive. The Jets figure to stick with a three-man backfield committee Week 3 against Miami.