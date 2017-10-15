Jets' Matt Forte: Eight catches in return
Forte (toe) rushed nine times for 22 yards and caught all eight of his targets for 59 more in Sunday's 24-17 loss to New England.
Forte was handed the lead back job in his return from a turf toe injury with Bilal Powell (calf) out, but he failed to get much going on the ground with an average of 2.7 yards per carry. Elijah McGuire was equally ineffective as a rusher, gaining 22 yards on his 10 carries while both running backs registered a failed attempt from the one-yard line. Powell is also gifted as a receiver out of the backfield, but Forte will dominate over McGuire on passing downs as long as Powell sits.
