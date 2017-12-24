Jets' Matt Forte: Expected to play Sunday

Forte (knee) is expected to play Sunday against San Diego, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Forte is listed as questionable on the official injury report. Schefter also adds that Elijah McGuire (illness) is expected to play as well. If both are healthy, they would split carries with Bilal Powell. Such an arrangement may cap Forte's fantasy upside in Week 16.

