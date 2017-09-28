Jets' Matt Forte: Expected to work out Thursday

Forte (toe) was spotted running some routes and catching passes on a side field prior to Thursday's practice, Darryl Slater of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

It seemed like a foregone conclusion earlier this week that Forte would be held out of the Jets' matchup Sunday against the Jaguars while he recovers from a bout with turf toe, but coach Todd Bowles painted a slightly rosier picture of the running back's health Wednesday, stating that Forte could have a shot at returning later in the week. Forte's presence at practice Thursday in some capacity has his arrow pointing up, but it still looks like he'll be labeled as a limited participant, at best. An official designation for Forte's status heading into Week 4 will come Wednesday, at which point it should be easier to gauge whether or not he'll have a realistic shot at suiting up. If Forte is held out, Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire would be in line for extra reps on offense, with the newly signed Travaris Cadet potentially seeing a few snaps in third-down scenarios.