Jets' Matt Forte: Experiencing hamstring woes
Forte is dealing with a hamstring issue, Rich Cimini of ESPN.comreports.
It's too early to panic, but this marks the second year in a row that the veteran back has dealt with an early-camp hamstring injury. In advance of training camp, Forte was viewed by Cimini as the Jets' projected starter, but perhaps a more realistic expectation is that the 31-year-old Forte and Bilal Powell (who finished strong last season) will share the bulk of the team's rushing workload out of the gate, with Elijah McGuire in reserve.
