Jets' Matt Forte: Game-day call this week

Forte (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Coach Todd Bowles relayed Friday that Forte will be worked out in warmups Sunday before a call on the running back's Week 13 status is made. If Forte ends up out, or limited at all Sunday, Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire would be in line for added work in the Jets' backfield.

