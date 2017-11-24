Jets' Matt Forte: Game-time decision this week

Forte (knee) logged a limited practice Friday and is viewed as a game-time decision for Sunday's 1:00 ET game against the Panthers.

When Forte last suited up, back in Week 9, he logged a team-high 14 carries for 77 yards. If he's able to play Sunday, however, we suspect that he'd work in time-share with Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire, making him a speculative Week 12 lineup option against Carolina's rugged run defense.