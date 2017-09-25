Jets' Matt Forte: Gets X-ray on toe

Forte (toe) had an X-ray after Sunday's 20-6 win over the Dolphins, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Forte left in the second half and never returned to a blowout, finishing with eight carries for 25 yards (and zero targets). As of Monday afternoon, the Jets had yet to provide an update on the results of Sunday's X-ray. Should Forte end up missing time, the Jets' backfield committee will drop from three to two, with Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire standing to benefit from expanded roles.