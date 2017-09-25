Play

Jets' Matt Forte: Gets X-ray on toe

Forte (toe) had an X-ray after Sunday's 20-6 win over the Dolphins, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Forte left in the second half and never returned to a blowout, finishing with eight carries for 25 yards (and zero targets). As of Monday afternoon, the Jets had yet to provide an update on the results of Sunday's X-ray. Should Forte end up missing time, the Jets' backfield committee will drop from three to two, with Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire standing to benefit from expanded roles.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories