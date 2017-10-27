Jets' Matt Forte: Good to go this week

Forte (knee) no longer carries a Week 8 injury designation after practicing fully Friday.

Forte's limitations at Thursday's practice appear to have been maintenance-related, and the veteran back is on track to suit up Sunday against the Falcons. Look for him to split backfield duties with Bilal Powell, who logged 21 snaps on offense in Week 7's loss to the Dolphins to Forte's 28. The pair also divided the bulk of the team's carries (Powell had nine, while Forte logged seven) in the contest, with Forte adding five catches for 41 yards. As long as his involvement in the Jets passing game remains steady, Forte will merit consideration in PPR formats.