Jets' Matt Forte: Held to 26 yards

Forte (knee) rushed for 26 yards on 10 carries during Sunday's 35-27 loss to the Panthers.

Sunday was Forte's second lowest total yardage total of the season. There are some good reasons for that as Forte went up against a stingy Carolina that entered the week ranked No. 3 in opponent rushing yards per game all while nursing a sore knee all week -- limiting his effectiveness and opportunities. If he's able to heal up, he'll see some less resistance next week against Kansas City's bottom-10 rush defense.