Jets' Matt Forte: Hobbled by turf toe

Jets coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that it's still too early to tell if Forte, who is dealing with turf toe, will be available for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. "[Forte] could be ready by the end of the week, could be another week," Bowles said.

The real takeaway is that Forte has been diagnosed with turf toe, an injury that's notorious for the volatile recovery timetable it presents. Players sometimes manage to avoid absences altogether, but depending on its severity, turf toe can also sideline them out for multiple games and present issues even after they return. A previous report suggested Forte likely will miss at least one game, freeing up additional work for both Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire. Even if he were to end up playing, Forte likely would be at less than full strength and would still be just one part of a three-man committee.