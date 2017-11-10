Jets' Matt Forte: Hopes to return after bye

Forte said Friday that he hopes his "knee will be back to regular" following the Jets' Week 11 bye, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Forte also noted he's been plagued by swelling in his right knee "for a while," but an MRI didn't reveal any other damage and he doesn't expect to have surgery on the region. After Sunday's trip to Tampa Bay, the Jets will enter their bye week, giving Forte extra time to get his knee in working order. In the meantime, the ground game will be powered by Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire.