Jets' Matt Forte: Hopes to return after bye
Forte said Friday that he hopes his "knee will be back to regular" following the Jets' Week 11 bye, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Forte also noted he's been plagued by swelling in his right knee "for a while," but an MRI didn't reveal any other damage and he doesn't expect to have surgery on the region. After Sunday's trip to Tampa Bay, the Jets will enter their bye week, giving Forte extra time to get his knee in working order. In the meantime, the ground game will be powered by Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire.
More News
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...