Jets' Matt Forte: Intends to play in 2018
Forte (knee) said Friday that he's hopeful to continue his playing career in 2018, Calvin Watkins of ESPN.com reports.
If Forte is serious about keeping his career alive, he'll likely have to find a new home, as the Jets are expected to cut the 32-year-old during the offseason. Though he's still an effective pass catcher, Forte has been limited by chronic knee problems during his past two seasons in New York that have limited him to 3.7 yards per carry both in 2016 and 2017. As a result, it's unlikely that any team that picks Forte up this offseason would earmark the veteran for much more than a third-down role.
