Jets' Matt Forte: Knee swells up

Forte (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Per the report, Forte's surgically-repaired knee swelled up, forcing the running back to sit out Wednesday's practice. Given that the Jets haven't played since this past Thursday, it's a little concerning that Forte's knee is still an issue at this stage, but a return to practice Thursday, in any capacity, would suggest that Wednesday's absence was precautionary. If Forte is limited (or out) this weekend, Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire would be in line for added Week 10 snaps.