Jets' Matt Forte: Lands on IR
The Jets placed Forte (knee) on injured reserve Saturday.
Forte will finish his season with a career-low 381 yards rushing and just two touchdowns. He also provided 293 yards and one touchdown through the air on 37 receptions. The 32-year-old running back will now set his sights on the 2018 season, assuming he wants to return.. In his absence, Bilal Powell and Elija McGuire figure to see the majority of the work in the Jets' backfield.
