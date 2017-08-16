Jets' Matt Forte: Likely DNP on Saturday

Forte (hamstring) isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game at Detroit, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

Since injuring his hamstring in a July 31 practice, Forte has been limited to individual work, but team drills could be on the horizon, as head coach Todd Bowles considers the running back "day-to-day." Meanwhile, backfield mate Bilal Powell (neck) logged a second consecutive full practice Wednesday, giving him a leg up in the competition for No. 1 RB. In the end, the Jets are likely focusing on having Forte make an appearance in their third exhibition, with an eye on full health by Week 1.