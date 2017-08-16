Play

Jets' Matt Forte: Likely DNP on Saturday

Forte (hamstring) isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game at Detroit, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

Since injuring his hamstring in a July 31 practice, Forte has been limited to individual work, but team drills could be on the horizon, as head coach Todd Bowles considers the running back "day-to-day." Meanwhile, backfield mate Bilal Powell (neck) logged a second consecutive full practice Wednesday, giving him a leg up in the competition for No. 1 RB. In the end, the Jets are likely focusing on having Forte make an appearance in their third exhibition, with an eye on full health by Week 1.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories