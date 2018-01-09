Jets' Matt Forte: Likely to be cut

Forte (knee) is likely to be cut this offseason, NorthJersey.com reports.

Forte battled a number of injuries this season, and with Bilal Powell and Eliajah McGuire handling the workload in his absence, there appears little reason for the Jets to bring back the 32-year-old. Forte played only 13 games this year, rushing 103 times for 381 yards and two touchdowns while adding 37 receptions on 45 targets for 293 receiving yards and another score. He's still a usable running back when healthy, but his days of handling a full complement of touches seem over.