Jets' Matt Forte: Likely to be cut
Forte (knee) is likely to be cut this offseason, NorthJersey.com reports.
Forte battled a number of injuries this season, and with Bilal Powell and Eliajah McGuire handling the workload in his absence, there appears little reason for the Jets to bring back the 32-year-old. Forte played only 13 games this year, rushing 103 times for 381 yards and two touchdowns while adding 37 receptions on 45 targets for 293 receiving yards and another score. He's still a usable running back when healthy, but his days of handling a full complement of touches seem over.
More News
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...