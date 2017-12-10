Jets' Matt Forte: Likely to dress Sunday

Forte (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, is considered likely to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Forte's knee issue has resulted in the Jets limiting his workload in practices for much of the season, but it doesn't look as though he's dealing with any sort of significant setback that will keep him sidelined in Week 14. Even so, with the Jets having gravitated to a three-headed backfield of Forte, Bilal Powell and Eljiah McGuire, the fantasy ceilings for all players are capped when the trio is healthy and available.