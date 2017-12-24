Jets' Matt Forte: Likely to play Sunday vs. Chargers
Forte (knee), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Forte's practice time has been limited the past several weeks while he's battled the knee issue, but he's suited up for each of the Jets' last four contests. The veteran should take the field again Sunday, but with Schefter adding that fellow backfield mate Elijah McGuire (illness) is on track to play, the Jets are likely to deploy a committee at running back once again. Those two, along with Bilal Powell, should split the carries in fairly equitable fashion, capping the fantasy upside of all in Week 16.
More News
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...