Jets' Matt Forte: Likely to play Sunday vs. Chargers

Forte (knee), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Forte's practice time has been limited the past several weeks while he's battled the knee issue, but he's suited up for each of the Jets' last four contests. The veteran should take the field again Sunday, but with Schefter adding that fellow backfield mate Elijah McGuire (illness) is on track to play, the Jets are likely to deploy a committee at running back once again. Those two, along with Bilal Powell, should split the carries in fairly equitable fashion, capping the fantasy upside of all in Week 16.