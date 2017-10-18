Jets' Matt Forte: Limited at practice Wednesday
Forte (toe) was limited at practice Wednesday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
With no reported injury setbacks in his return to action in Week 6, Forte's limitations Wednesday could well be maintenance-related. Meanwhile, fellow RB Bilal Powell (calf) remained unable to practice and if he can't play this weekend, Forte would merit lineup consideration, notably in PPR formats. In this past Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Patriots, Forte ran nine times for 22 yards and hauled in all eight of his targets for 59 yards.
