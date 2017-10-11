Play

Jets' Matt Forte: Limited at practice

Forte (turf toe) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

With fellow running back Bilal Powell dealing with a strained calf and having missed practice Wednesday, Forte's potential Week 6 availability gains significance. If either of the Jets' veteran backs are out or limited Sunday against the Patriots, rookie Elijah McGuire would be in line for added snaps.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories