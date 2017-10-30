Jets' Matt Forte: Listed as limited Monday
Forte (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
With no reported setbacks in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Falcons, Forte's listed limitations are likely indicative of a routine maintenance approach. Forte and Bilal Powell each logged 29 snaps on offense in Week 8, with Powell recording 13 carries for 33 yards and catching three passes for 28 yards, while Forte ran four times for seven yards and caught six passes for 45 yards. Though abundant carries may not be in the cards for Forte, his steady involvement in the Jets passing translates into a degree of PPR utility.
More News
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...