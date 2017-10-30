Jets' Matt Forte: Listed as limited Monday

Forte (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

With no reported setbacks in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Falcons, Forte's listed limitations are likely indicative of a routine maintenance approach. Forte and Bilal Powell each logged 29 snaps on offense in Week 8, with Powell recording 13 carries for 33 yards and catching three passes for 28 yards, while Forte ran four times for seven yards and caught six passes for 45 yards. Though abundant carries may not be in the cards for Forte, his steady involvement in the Jets passing translates into a degree of PPR utility.