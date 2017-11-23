Jets' Matt Forte: Listed as non-participant at practice Thursday
Though present for practice Thursday, Forte (knee) was listed as a non-participant by the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
As a result, Cimini views Forte as unlikely to play Sunday against the Panthers. If the veteran RB ends up being ruled out for the contest, Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire would be in line to handle the Jets' Week 12 rushing duties.
