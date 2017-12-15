Jets' Matt Forte: Listed as questionable for Sunday's game
Forte (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Forte's situation is worth monitoring closely as Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff approaches. If he's able to suit up Sunday, he'd be in line to share snaps out of the Jets backfield with Bilal Powell, and of late, Forte has been the team's favored third-down option. In the event that Forte is scratched, Powell would be in line to see added work in Week 15, thus boosting his fantasy upside. With Bryce Petty now at quarterback in the wake of Josh McCown's season-ending hand injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com relays that one "distinct tendency" displayed by Petty when he saw starting action last season, is that "he threw a lot of checkdowns" to Powell.
