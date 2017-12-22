Jets' Matt Forte: Listed as questionable this week

Forte (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

As is Elijah McGuire (illness), but if both are able to suit up Sunday, they'd be part of a three-back committee that also includes Bilal Powell. Such an arrangement caps Forte's fantasy upside in Week 16, though if he does play, the veteran RB could see enough touches in a Bryce Petty-helmed offense to merit a look in deeper formats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories