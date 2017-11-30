Jets' Matt Forte: Logs limited practice

Forte (knee) took part in a practice on a limited basis Thursday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Forte was held out of Wednesday's session while battling the right knee injury that has dogged him for a good chunk of the season, but his limited involvement a day later suggests that he's trending toward suiting up Sunday against the Chiefs. If Forte gets the green light to play his second game in a row, he'll likely be forced to split the backfield workload with Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire. None of the three running backs had more than 10 touches in the Week 12 loss to the Panthers.