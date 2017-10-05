Play

Jets' Matt Forte: Misses another practice

Forte (knee/toe) did not practice Thursday.

At this stage, Forte looks pretty iffy for Sunday's game against the Browns. If he sits out the contest, Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire, who both ran well in Week 4, would head the Jets' rushing attack this weekend.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories