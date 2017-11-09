Jets' Matt Forte: Misses another practice
Forte (knee) was listed as a non-participant at practice Thursday.
Forte, who has been dealing with some knee swelling, has one more chance to hit the practice field this week, but his status for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers is murky at this stage. If he is sidelined this weekend, Bilal Powell would presumably be in line to head the Jets' Week 10 backfield, with Elijah McGuire also in the mix.
More News
-
Trade targets with great schedules
Looking to bolster your roster for the playoffs? Here are 12 names you should trade for no...
-
What you missed: Dez still hobbled
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...
-
Week 10 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...