Jets' Matt Forte: Misses another practice

Forte (knee) was listed as a non-participant at practice Thursday.

Forte, who has been dealing with some knee swelling, has one more chance to hit the practice field this week, but his status for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers is murky at this stage. If he is sidelined this weekend, Bilal Powell would presumably be in line to head the Jets' Week 10 backfield, with Elijah McGuire also in the mix.