Jets' Matt Forte: Misses another practice
Forte (knee) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Forte could get back on the practice field in some capacity Friday, but regardless of what he's able to do that day, it's expected that he'll carry a questionable designation into Sunday's game against the Saints. The Jets may not decide on Forte's fate until after evaluating him during pregame warmups, making him a shaky fantasy option in Week 15. Even if Forte suits up, he'll have to share snaps out of the backfield with Bilal Powell, thereby limiting his upside.
