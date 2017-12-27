Jets' Matt Forte: Misses practice again

Forte (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Connor Hughes of NJ.com reports.

Forte has been playing through the same injury for much of the season, suiting up for the past five games despite missing the majority of practices. However, the Jets might consider resting him in Week 17 to get a better look at sixth-round rookie Elijah McGuire in conjunction with Bilal Powell.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories