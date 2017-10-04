Jets' Matt Forte: Misses Wednesday's practice

Forte (toe) didn't practice Wednesday, Connor Hughes of The Newark Star-Ledger Wednesday.

Forte continues to deal with a turf-toe issue that clouds his status for Sunday's game against the Browns. The Jets likely aren't inclined to rush Forte back, however, especially after both Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire ran effectively in the team's 23-20 overtime win over the Jaguars in Week 4.