Jets' Matt Forte: Misses Wednesday's practice
Forte (toe) didn't practice Wednesday, Connor Hughes of The Newark Star-Ledger Wednesday.
Forte continues to deal with a turf-toe issue that clouds his status for Sunday's game against the Browns. The Jets likely aren't inclined to rush Forte back, however, especially after both Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire ran effectively in the team's 23-20 overtime win over the Jaguars in Week 4.
More News
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Charger shakeup
Davante Adams could play in Week 5, as we learned Tuesday. See what else happened around the...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.