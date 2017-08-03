Jets' Matt Forte: Not practicing Thursday
Forte (hamstring) will miss his second consecutive practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Forte's hamstring injury isn't believed to be anything serious, but the Jets will continue to play it safe with their 31-year-old projected starter at running back. His absence does allow for Bilal Powell to see additional reps with the first team, however, which could result in more of a shared backfield than originally expected come Week 1.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
Check out our CBS Sports staff 12-team PPR mock draft that we just completed.
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...
-
Podcast: Does preseason matter?
The Hall of Fame Game is just a day away, so let’s get you ready for the preseason and look...
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...