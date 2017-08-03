Jets' Matt Forte: Not practicing Thursday

Forte (hamstring) will miss his second consecutive practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Forte's hamstring injury isn't believed to be anything serious, but the Jets will continue to play it safe with their 31-year-old projected starter at running back. His absence does allow for Bilal Powell to see additional reps with the first team, however, which could result in more of a shared backfield than originally expected come Week 1.