Jets' Matt Forte: Not practicing Wednesday
Forte (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
Forte was hopeful he'd be ready to return after a Week 11 bye, having previously sat out in Week 10 against the Buccaneers. Another absence, which now seems quite possible, would leave Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire to split backfield work in Sunday's game against the Panthers. While an MRI didn't reveal any structural damage, Forte apparently is still bothered by pain and swelling in the same right knee that required arthroscopic surgery in January.
