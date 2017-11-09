Jets' Matt Forte: Not present for practice Thursday

Forte (knee) wasn't present for the start of Thursday's practice, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

The Jets will provide an official report on Forte's level of practice participation later Thursday, but early indications are that he'll be sidelined for a second straight day after experiencing swelling in his surgically repaired knee. The fact that Forte is still aching even with the Jets having a longer turnaround between games after playing Thursday last week is a troubling sign, but the team will presumably wait and see what he's able to do Friday before rendering a verdict on his status for the Week 10 matchup with the Buccaneers. If Forte is sidelined for that contest, Bilal Powell would draw the start and see the bulk of the touches out of the backfield, with rookie Elijah McGuire also benefiting from an enhanced workload.