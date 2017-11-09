Jets' Matt Forte: Not present for practice Thursday
Forte (knee) wasn't present for the start of Thursday's practice, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
The Jets will provide an official report on Forte's level of practice participation later Thursday, but early indications are that he'll be sidelined for a second straight day after experiencing swelling in his surgically repaired knee. The fact that Forte is still aching even with the Jets having a longer turnaround between games after playing Thursday last week is a troubling sign, but the team will presumably wait and see what he's able to do Friday before rendering a verdict on his status for the Week 10 matchup with the Buccaneers. If Forte is sidelined for that contest, Bilal Powell would draw the start and see the bulk of the touches out of the backfield, with rookie Elijah McGuire also benefiting from an enhanced workload.
More News
-
Trade targets with great schedules
Looking to bolster your roster for the playoffs? Here are 12 names you should trade for no...
-
What you missed: Dez still hobbled
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...
-
Week 10 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...