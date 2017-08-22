Jets' Matt Forte: Participates in team drills Tuesday

Forte (hamstring) participated in team drills on Tuesday for the first time since the end of July, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Forte's participation in team drills comes just one day after Jets coach Todd Bowles wouldn't guarantee the running back's Week 1 availability. Forte figures to battle with Bilal Powell for first-team reps as the duo may be in line for a timeshare, with Elijah McGuire slated to provide insurance behind the top pair out of the backfield. The Jets may continue to proceed cautiously and hold Forte out of Saturday's preseason tilt against the Giants, regardless of his level of participation in practice throughout the remainder of the week.