Jets' Matt Forte: Piles up 82 total yards
Forte rushed for 41 yards on seven carries and added 41 yards on five catches in Sunday's 31-28 loss to Miami.
Forte (knee/toe) has done the bulk of his work through the air in his two games back in action with 100 yards receiving and 63 on the ground. That's probably around where he'll be for the remainder of the season as Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire both earned further reps during Forte's absence. Forte might not win the logjam on the ground, but will likely best both of his juniors in targets given the lack of other receiving weapons on the Jets' roster. Those looks in the passing game have helped Forte total 29 total touches over the past two weeks to Powell's 17 and McGuire's 13.
